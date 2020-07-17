Deadpool 3: Wade Wilson will not return to the cinema

Again, the words of the creator of Deadpool and those of the boss of Marvel Studios are in total disagreement! But who to believe?

This is neither the first nor the last time that Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool, has expressed strong doubts about the return of the superhero to the big screen. Classifying Disney and the MCU in turn, the artist takes advantage of his interviews with various sites to question the start of construction of the next adventures of Wade Wilson by Marvel Studios. Even though Ryan Reynolds teased his arrival in the MCU last May! “You know what? There will probably be no other Deadpool, and that suits me. Because I have to live with the fact that I have had two incredible experiences, two films of which I am extremely proud, I like to know everyone about these films, “he told Collider journalists.

“I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All these people. The work they did was fantastic, these films are made to resist the test of time. You know, in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make films. And after the forties, it’s strange “he concludes, praising the work of the Fox while depreciating that of Disney. Admittedly, it would be strange to see Deadpool rubbing shoulders with the Avengers or the Guardians of the Galaxy, his humor, and their being the opposite… However, Kevin Feige has repeatedly assured that a continuation of the franchise prohibited to younger is in development at Marvel Studios. So who to believe? The mystery remains! In any case, Wade Wilson will probably not be part of the next Avengers 5 superhero team.



