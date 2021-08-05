Deadpool 3: Movie May Not Be Character’s 1st Appearance on MCU

Deadpool 3 is still in a very early stage of development, however, it’s possible that we’ll see the anti-hero sooner than expected in the MCU. Ryan Reynolds, responsible for living the characters in theaters, commented on this possibility during a recent interview.

“I think both ideas can happen,” said the actor. “I think you’re always going to roam between productions when it comes to this character and when everyone is expecting you to do it. As long as Disney is open to doing some very different things [than they normally do] or agrees to use Deadpool differently, then I support that, man. I think everything is great”.

This means that Reynolds is working to keep Deadpool the same character from the first two films. Should that happen, it would be an interesting contrast in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, which normally prevents its heroes from being polemic.

Deadpool 3 will have a script signed by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie

Molyneux-Logelin. The duo are part of the Bob’s Burgers writing team. So far, there is no information about the plot and which characters should appear in the film, apart from the protagonist. Reynolds also talked about his dedication to playing anti-hero.

“Deadpool, to me, is like a tightrope walk that induces anxiety,” said Reynolds. “I always think that when I get what I want to do with Deadpool, I’m talking from the experience with Deadpool 1 and 2, that I need to make it 30% or 40% better than it already is. that I think, ‘This is perfect!’ So I stop and say, ‘Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.’ It’s a stressful thing to get it right, or at least get it right as far as I’m concerned.”

Deadpool 3 has no release date announced at this time.