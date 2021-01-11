Deadpool 3: Kevin Feige confirms movie part of the MCU

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be a film part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In an interview with Collider, the president of Marvel Studios also pointed out that he will maintain the rating for adults (“R-rated”, in the USA) for the new adventure of Mercenary Chatty, experienced by Ryan Reynolds in theaters.

During the conversation, the executive also revealed that the script is being developed by sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux in collaboration with the actor, with the start of filming scheduled for 2022. Thus, when considering the production time for a feature film in like this, its arrival on the big screen should not be expected until at least 2023.

“It will be for adults and we are working on the script, supervised by Ryan [Reynolds], right now. It won’t be [filmed] this year. Ryan is a very busy and very successful actor. We have a number of things that we have already announced and will do, but it is exciting [Deadpool 3] to have started. It will be a very different type for the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, so it’s just incredible to see him bring that character to life, ”said Feige.

Although it still takes a while for Deadpool 3 to hit theaters, it’s possible that the character will make some kind of participation in another Marvel Studios production. This is due to the fact that the studio constantly brings brief surprise appearances and the mutant antihero’s own expectation of return.

After the acquisition of Fox by Disney, the future of the character was uncertain, as there is some concern about the loss of the essence of the character due to the more violent content that Disney does not usually allow in its productions. In addition, Marvel Studios has a history of launching productions classified for minors (“PG-13” in the USA).

Thus, the announcement made by Feige not only calms fans but also brings hope to adaptations on the big screen or TV (with the Disney + series) of other figures of the editorial arm in this same situation.