Deadpool 3 Director Sean Levy’s News About The Script Will Excite Fans With The Return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

The expectation for “Deadpool 3” has been building for years, but it skyrocketed in September when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine in the triquel. Jackman was adamant for a long time that Logan would wear adamantium claws for the last time, but eventually he reached a point where he was ready to go through the final round and turned to Ryan Reynolds to come up with something. Although it will take some time before “Deadpool 3” becomes public, director Sean Levy shared an updated version of the script, which will further delight fans with the return of Jackman in the image of Wolverine.

Back in March, it was announced that Sean Levy would head up Deadpool 3, and this was his third collaboration with Ryan Reynolds after The Free Guy and The Adam Project. Naturally, Levy can’t tell anything specific about “Deadpool 3” at such an early stage of development, and he admitted to SYFY Wire that working on “Very Strange Cases” taught him not to give random spoilers. However, he said the following about the team of Deadpool and Wolverine:

I’ll just say that I was developing and preparing this movie, in which this iconic duo first appeared together in the whole movie — a couple between Hugh and Ryan, Wolverine and Deadpool. [It’s] in many ways the couple the world has been waiting for for over a decade, [and] I’m the lucky son of a bitch who tells the story of this couple. The potential is so rich, and every day when we work on the script, ideas come up that we didn’t expect, because you’re talking about the perfect Marvel icon and the absolute Marvel iconoclast.

Technically, “Deadpool 3” will be the second time that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will share screen time in the X-Men movie, but considering that Wade Wilson is in X-Men, that counts. The important thing is that after years of fans wanting to see Deadpool and Wolverine properly come together on the big screen, and Reynolds trying to convince Jackman to do it, this couple finally took place. And, as Sean Levy noted, there was no shortage of ideas for implementation, as the script of “Deadpool 3” is nearing completion.

Given that Wolverine died at the end of Logan, it’s unclear how Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3, but Ryan Reynolds has promised that it won’t tarnish Logan’s legacy. And although “Deadpool 3” will be the first in a series of films made by Marvel Studios, which mainly produces films with a PG-13 rating, it has been said many times that the upcoming Marvel film will have an R rating, like its predecessors. Speaking of “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2”, it is still unknown which of the familiar faces from these films will return in “Deadpool 3” and whether they will return at all.

“Deadpool 3” is now scheduled for November 8, 2024, and filming is due to begin in May next year. If you want to revisit Reynolds’ past outings as a mercenary with a mouth, you can stream these movies with a Disney+ subscription.