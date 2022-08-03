“Deadpool 3” Copies “Infinity War” Proves that Fans’ Fears Mean Nothing

Fans’ concerns about “Deadpool 3” mean nothing after Marvel revealed its plan for a sequel in the style of “Avengers: Infinity War.” “Deadpool 3” is supposed to bring back the star Ryan Reynolds in the title role, and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (who wrote the first two films) are working on the script. Director Sean Levy, who shot Reynolds in The Adam Project, and Free Guy are at the helm of Deadpool 3, bringing together a strong, proven joint team to properly introduce the character to the KVM.

Viewers have expressed concern about “Deadpool 3” ever since Disney acquired Fox, which has called into question the franchise’s advantage with an R rating, since Disney was called a family-oriented brand from the very beginning. However, most of what Disney has acquired with Fox is R-rated franchise material, and so far they have been able to develop and find a home for more mature material, including the upcoming prequel Predator Prey, which debuts with an R rating. on Hulu. Disney+ has even opened a streaming platform for R-rated and adult content, and now it features Netflix’s adult-rated Marvel series such as “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage” and “Jessica Jones.” Shortly before Comic-Con, Disney+ uploaded the first two R-rated Deadpool films, once again showing that they are not afraid to use the acquired property.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage at Comic-Con and presented the entire list of films going through Phase 6 (many of which have not been announced), and then answered questions about their plans for the future. In an interview with THR, Feigi said: “How do we raise [Deadpool 3] the way we were able to do it with Civil War, Infinity War and Ragnarok? It’s a lot of fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show.” It was also confirmed that the film was given an R rating, and the writers stated that Disney is “non-intervening and supportive” in creating the script for Deadpool 3. All these factors together mean that fans’ fears mean nothing to “Deadpool 3”, since at the moment everything has turned out in his favor.

Why the MCU is perfect for “Deadpool 3”

Thanks to the fact that Disney allowed Reynolds and the filmmakers to follow their instincts and keep the same level of humor, violence and madness intact, as well as strengthen it to match the scale and tone of Thor: Ragnarok, Captain America: Standoff or Avengers: Infinity War, the official MCU Deadpool 3, should become something really special. “Deadpool” was already a franchise that worked in other superheroes (more precisely, mutants) in its films — such as Colossus in the first film and Cable, Domino and Juggernaut in the sequel — but now the floodgates are open to include all kinds of MCU Superheroes and/or mutants. While some might argue that this might be overdoing it, the fact remains that Deadpool has always worked best when playing against other characters, and now he can really challenge some of them.

The MCU budget for “Deadpool 3” is also great for the movie. Previous efforts didn’t quite match indie budgets, but working under the auspices of Disney will allow “Deadpool 3” to maximize the stakes. It’s not that “Deadpool 3” necessarily needs extra money to make a good movie, but that it allows the character to act in a larger, wilder and more extensive universe. Adding Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to an extensive MCU superhero movie with all his usual R—rated antics in place is a recipe for pure, real fun, and will no doubt make some much-needed changes to the mix. With such a high deck from the point of view of the creative team, an R rating, and a look at a larger, more exciting Infinity War-style movie, the fears of Deadpool 3 fans should prove unfounded after the release of the film.