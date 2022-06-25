“Deadpool 2” mocked the ending of “Captain America” even before it happened

“Deadpool 2” parodied a lot of the usual images of superheroes, but he also managed to mock the ending of “Captain America Avengers: The Finale” even before it happened in the MCU. Despite the fact that this is something unusual for the MCU — since it is still unclear to what extent Deadpool should be considered the canon of the MCU — the appearance of “Merc with a Mouth” on the big screen was very well received. This applies equally to “Deadpool 2”, which continued to parody comics and superhero films, while maintaining a solid level of plot and emotional pathos.

One scene proving this duality involved Deadpool’s (temporary) farewell to his fiancee Vanessa. Having been killed at the beginning of the film, the pair reunite after Vanessa’s death in Deadpool 2, when Deadpool himself is on the verge of death. Deadpool seems to accept death forever so that his happy ending will reunite with Vanessa, but she convinces Wade that he can’t leave his friends lost without him just to be with her. Although he manages to get her back through time travel shenanigans in the finale of Deadpool 2, it’s clear that neither of them expects this to happen when their paths part.

By topic: “Deadpool 2” and “Infinity War” repeated the same trick with the character

Unexpectedly, this scene managed to parody one of the MCU wires — in particular, Steve Rogers and his ending “Captain America Avengers: Finale” — a year before it was even released. Despite the solid completion of Cap’s personal arc, many were unhappy that Steve decided to travel back in time to 1949 to be with Peggy Carter in the MCU, as although Steve devoted most of his life to his superhero cause, some felt that he seemed to be giving up his life. reuniting friends and teammates with his romantic partner seemed like an unexpected end to his story. Meanwhile, in Deadpool 2, a noticeably less moral Deadpool sacrificed a proper reunion with his partner to make sure he was around his friends and teammates, making a scene where he left her to do it by accident, challenging the later MCU movie and its captain. The end of America. This is reinforced by the fact that Deadpool returns to his younger, un-scarred self in his scene, which is almost akin to his time travel, which he also does to save Vanessa at the end of the film. It’s also worth noting that both scenes in question were shot from almost the same close—up – although in the “Finale” Steve and Peggy are dancing, and Wade and Vanessa are just hugging.

The discussion of whether Steve was right to reunite with his partner at the expense of his friends— which “Deadpool 2” casually questions—is complex on many levels. “Deadpool 2” unconsciously criticizes Captain America for not even telling some of his close friends and teammates that he is going back in time and thus effectively leaving their lives forever, showing a significantly less moral hero making more difficult choices to take care of him. his friends and teammates first of all. However, the comedy also acknowledges that Captain America’s decision on the Finale is not a heartless choice. If Deadpool had stayed with Vanessa, it wouldn’t have been because he didn’t care about his friends, but rather because he missed the love of his life so much.

Ultimately, “Deadpool 2” wasn’t meant to be a parody of the superhero movies that came out after it, but it’s also not surprising that it can be seen. Given that almost every movie of this genre has something in common in the depiction of love, loss, and people fighting in spandex, it’s inevitable that movies designed to emulate regular superhero movies may do so even for later installments. However, it also opens up the possibility for Deadpool to openly mention this random parody when and if he is officially allowed into the main MCU — although it should be in a capacity that doesn’t interfere too much with Captain America’s Avengers. : endgame ending.