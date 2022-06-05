“Deadpool 2: Infinity War” repeated the same trick with the character

Although Deadpool has not yet officially appeared in the MCU, both “Deadpool 2” and “Avengers: Infinity War” actually repeated the same trick with the character. Each film focused on different aspects of Marvel comics with vastly different stakes. However, by subtly distorting the motives of key characters, the films actually made an amazing connection.

In many ways, “Deadpool 2” and “Infinity War” couldn’t be more different than comic book movies. “Deadpool 2” continued the R-rated tongue-in-cheek humor that made the first film so successful, seeing the main character team up with longtime collaborator Cable and assemble the first live iteration of the iconic X-Force team. . On the contrary, “Infinity War” was an epic ensemble depicting the struggle of the Mad Titan Thanos for the unification of the six Infinity Stones against the Avengers and the immediate destruction of half of all life in the Universe. Despite the common star in the person of Josh Brolin, the films showed fundamentally different tones at opposite ends of the comic spectrum.

However, despite all these differences, both films actually borrowed the same narrative technique, changing the motivation of key characters from the source material. In the original comics, Thanos’ actions are at least partially motivated by his obsessive love for the cosmic entity of Death, sometimes known as Lady Death. In fact, Thanos’ mission to obtain the Infinity Gauntlet was originally born out of his desire to impress Death, rather than achieve the “balance” he talks about in the MCU. Similarly, the comic story of Deadpool is replete with various interactions with Death, which leads to an extremely flirtatious relationship that provokes the jealousy of Thanos from the comics. The fact that this romantic interest was removed from the on-screen version of both characters is extremely important and points to the amazing connection between “Deadpool 2” and “Infinity War”.

There are several possible reasons why Death is not yet represented on the screen. In the case of Infinity War, weaving a character into an already complex web of established MCU motifs and storylines at the beginning of the climactic final episode of Phase 3 risks diluting the drama of the main story. Asking the audience to grapple with the existence of cosmic entities, as well as mourn the demise of some of their favorite characters after the successful Thanos shoot, would be too far even for Marvel Studios. Thus, the creation of the Thanos mission, born out of a distorted philosophy, made much more sense in the context of the broader MCU.

On the contrary, although the Deadpool series is much less well-known than the many interconnected MCU films, the events of the first film meant that the introduction of Death did not make sense for the character. Wade Wilson’s relationship with Vanessa was one of the key emotional touchstones throughout— so removing her presence would make both “Deadpool” and its sequel radically different viewing experiences. There is also a key consideration that, in fact, it is his rivalry with Thanos that makes Deadpool’s love affairs so irresistible — without his participation, the original comic novel simply would not have been so effectively embodied on the screen.

Ultimately, it seems that the decision to exclude Death from Infinity War and Deadpool 2 has borne fruit. After all, both films were wildly successful and by no means devoid of convincing motivation of their main characters. Nevertheless, the absence of Death is an interesting hypothesis. The fact that Marvel has yet to explore this narrative angle in any capacity certainly leaves open some interesting story options for the future.