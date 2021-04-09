Deadly Premonition 2 may come to Steam this year

Deadly Premonition 2: Already available for a while for Switch, Deadly Premonition 2 may leave its exclusivity very soon to show up on another platform: computers.In a report released by the game’s distributor (the Thunderful Group), it is possible to see an entry for the game among several future releases with Steam alongside and 2021 as the year of its arrival on the Valve platform. As such, there is a chance that computer owners will have a chance to check out what the title has to offer very soon.

If you don’t know the game, check out a trailer for the Nintendo console version below:

