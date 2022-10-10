Deadline Studio At London Film Festival

On Saturday, during the BFI London Film Festival, Deadline hosted an industry party at The Twenty Two.

Deadline Studio captured stars, creative people and executives from several films in the festival, including Ali Abbasi, Zara Amir Ebrahimi from Abbasi’s “Holy Spider”, the film “Utopia” and Denmark’s participation in the Oscar race this year; Lucas Donte, screenwriter and director of the Belgian Oscar nominee Close; Mike Jackman, Scott Franklin, Elijah Rodriguez and Alex Jackman from the Netflix series “The Good Nurse”; and Volker Bertelmann, Ed Berger and James Field from another Netflix film “On the Western Front without Change.”

Amsterdam-based composer Daniel Pemberton, Navalny’s producer Odessa Ray and director Gurinder Chadha were also present.