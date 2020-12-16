Deadliest day from coronavirus in California

Although the arrival of the vaccine to the state brings hope, California is currently facing its worst wave of cases and deaths from the virus

According to the data of the pandemic that the Los Angeles Times maintains since last March, Tuesday was the deadliest day due to the coronavirus in California, leaving almost 300 fatalities in one day.

According to the county account of the Los Angeles newspaper, Tuesday was the deadliest day in the entire state, leaving a total of 295 fatalities in 24 hours.

And despite the fact that the vaccine has already begun to be supplied in the golden state, several regions have been forced to acquire 5,000 body bags and install 60 temporary morgues outside hospitals fearing a possible collapse of these facilities, according to as announced by Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday.

“This is a deadly disease. We have to be aware of the moment in which we are together with the vaccine, but we are not in the final line yet ”, assured the governor when referring to the acquisition of the material for the morgue.

Currently the Southern California region has less than 2% of its intensive therapy beds available. To date, the state has reported more than 1.6 million people infected, of which more than 21,000 people have lost their lives since March.



