Dead Space’s game Callisto Protocol announced for 2022

The game from Glen Schofield, creator of Dead Space and founder of Sledgehammer Games, is shown at The Game Awards. The study is based in Zaragoza

The Callisto Protocol is the new video game from Strinking Distance Studios, the new high-budget development team led by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield, who was also one of the founding members of Sledgehammer Games. The title has been shown with a first trailer at The Game Awards 2020 and advances its approximate launch window: 2022.

As Schofield himself explained at The Game Awards, he explains to Geoff Keighley that it is a single player video game, a narrative adventure framed in the survival horror genre with the aim of seeing the light both on computer and consoles.

Based in San Ramón, California, Strinking Distance Studios is a team with AAA production values ​​made up of more than 150 people (and a headquarters in Zaragoza, Spain). “Striking Distance might be a new studio by name, but the heart of this team has a long history built around a shared vision of producing iconic gaming experiences,” said Schofield. “We are a studio made up of industry veterans as well as new talent that I am excited to work with. I’m looking forward to seeing who else we bring on as we go through development. ”

