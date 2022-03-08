Dead Space Remake Will Offer News At An Event: Date, Time And How To Watch It Online

Dead Space: Electronic Arts summons the followers of the title to a new meeting with developers in which new information will be offered. How to follow it live Motive Studios will host a live stream this coming Friday, March 11 to learn the latest information on the development of Dead Space Remake. The Electronic Arts project, currently without a release date, is scheduled to premiere on PC, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5, will once again be the protagonist in this meeting led by its developers.

The information is very brief at the moment, so we cannot take it for granted that new gameplay footage of the title will be shown; however, there will be information on the status of the project.

How to watch live streaming of Dead Space Remake this March 11

Dead Space Streaming | Developer Livestream this Friday March 11 can be followed live from the official YouTube channel of Dead Space from 19:00 (CET), peninsular time in Spain; 12:00 noon in Mexico City.

At the moment, we know that the protagonist Isaac Clarke will once again have the original voice actor from the 2008 video game, keeping intact the story of the USG Ishimura space extractor, the massacre of the necromorphs and Clarke’s confrontation against these alien monsters. The main difference will come at the technological level: a remake from top to bottom so that it looks like a new generation video game and feels like one at the controls.