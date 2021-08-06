Dead Space Remake Will Not Be Released Anytime Soon

The announcement of the Dead Space remake was certainly celebrated by many gamers, but Electronic Arts has already anticipated that we shouldn’t wait for its release anytime soon.

“[The release] It’s still a bit off, but the studio is still working on it. What I can say is that it is one of the great games in our catalog and there was a great desire to bring it back to old players as well as the new generation of gamers, and we are happy to add it to our catalogue.” commented Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, during an investor meeting.

At the time, Wilson also commented that we will have more information about the remake in the future, and that Dead Space was one of the most requested games for a remake followed by Skate.

Are you interested in checking out the Dead Space remake? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.