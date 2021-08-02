Dead Space Remake is Director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Dead Space remake was announced a few days ago, and as the weeks go by, the internet gets more information about the title. The most recent ones, for example, show that Motive has hired some big names for the project, with some of them working on big projects at Ubisoft.

According to information on social profiles on LinkedIn, one of the names associated with the action game project is Eric Baptizat, director who previously worked on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but we also have Roman Campos-Oriola, creative director of this Dead Space that appears in For Honor credits.

Dead Space Remake is in production for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and to date has not had a release date made available to the public.