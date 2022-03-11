Dead Space Remake: How To Watch The Event And What Time Is Today’s EA Motive Live March 11

Dead Space Remake: The event will focus on the sound design of the video game, which will once again immerse us in an atmosphere of terror. Alone in space, but only really? Dead Space, the Visceral Games classic, will return as a next-gen remake on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. After years lying fallow, Electronic Arts has commissioned Motive Studios to create this new version, which will respect the bases of the original and will adapt them to the most modern systems. The creators of Star Wars: Squadrons have announced an event for today March 11, which can be followed rigorously live, through steaming.

How to watch the Dead Space Remake event live and direct?

The team at EA Motive Studios will provide players with an update on the development of this long-awaited return. Those responsible for the project will reflect on sound design and audio systems. In order not to miss a second, you can follow all the news on FreeGameTips, but also watch the streaming. As usual. Electronic Arts offers two avenues: its official YouTube channel and its Twitch channel.

What time to see the Dead Space event in Spain, Latin America and the United States?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 3:00 p.m.

Chile: at 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 1:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 12:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 1:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 12:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 11:00 a.m.

Guatemala: at 12:00 noon

Honduras: at 12:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 12:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 12:00 noon

Panama: at 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Peru: at 1:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 2:00 p.m.