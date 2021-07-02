Dead Space: New Rumor Indicates The Development of A Remake

Dead Space: Rumors that the Dead Space franchise is about to return are gaining traction. It all started when the game’s official YouTube channel changed its profile picture after eight years of inactivity, but now GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb has also confirmed that he has learned of a remake of the series being developed by the studio Motive.

The studio is owned by Electronic Arts and has previously worked on Star Wars: Battlefront II. According to Grubb, developers are taking a lot of inspiration from Capcom’s remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, which were very well received by fans and critics alike.

Interestingly, these remakes also seem to have been the reason EA decided to bring the franchise back, as it has become quite noticeable that horror games are popular again and that there is a demand for fresh versions of older games.

Of course, EA hasn’t said anything about this supposed Dead Space remake, but concrete news should be revealed at the EA Play event, which will take place on July 22nd. How about you, would you be happy to play something from the franchise again or would you prefer a completely new game?