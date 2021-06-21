Dead Space May Win New Game On EA Play, Rumor Says

Dead Space: Although E3 2021 has already come to an end, we still have another great presentation in store for next month. After all, EA Play is scheduled for July 22 and promises news for fans of the producer, with the right to the return of a classic franchise of the company.

At least that’s what journalist Jeff Grubb, from the GamesBeat website, guarantees in a rumor endorsed by the sources of the Eurogamer portal. According to them, EA Motive is currently working on “a well-established intellectual property” and its disclosure is just saved for EA Play. Insider Nibel also replied to the information:

Remember that EA Motive, responsible for Star Wars Squadrons, had already said that their next game would not be inspired by the Star Wars franchise, but that it would be “something very special”. In addition, this year’s event logo itself refers to the company’s former visual identity.

As Jeff Grubb said “we’ll figure out which game this is if we don’t die first,” many are speculating that the developing franchise would be none other than Dead Space, as Jeff made a point of highlighting the word “Dead” in his post.

Which EA classic game would you like to see come back to life on the next generation of consoles? Let us know in the comments below!