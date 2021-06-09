Dead Space May Have Remaster Announced Soon

Dead Space: Although there is still no confirmation from Electronic Artes or even Visceral Games, two journalists, Nick Baker and Jez Corden (from Xbox Era and Windows Central, respectively), have started exchanging messages indicating that a remaster of the Dead Space trilogy may be on the way.

You know, the more I’ve been thinking about it, the more I think Dead Space has a chance of coming back in some way. Whether via Remasters or a sequel. Or hopefully both. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 5, 2021

One of the messages, for example, clearly mentions EA’s horror game. “You know, the more I think about it, the more I believe that Dead Space has a chance to come back somehow, whether it’s through remasters or a sequel. Or both,” said Baker.

“That would be pretty cool, wouldn’t it Nick? Do you know. If this was REALLY HAPPENING MAYBE? That would be really cool,” Corden replied.

As we mentioned earlier, this doesn’t necessarily mean a confirmation of the project, but we believe they would hardly talk about something like this if they weren’t aware of it. And you, what do you think of the idea of ​​a Dead Space remaster? Leave your opinion in the space for comments.