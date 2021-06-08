Dead Space: Cosplay Recreates Isaac’s Famous Armor

Dead Space is a space horror franchise that, even without receiving a game since 2013, is still fondly remembered by its fans. So much so that it served as an inspiration for cosplayer Johnny Goodwill, who started the work of characterization of Isaac, protagonist of the game, in 2018. So much effort was worth it, because today cosplay is a success due to its realism.

In an interview with Kotatu, Johnny says he is a great perfectionist and that the production took so many years for everything to be as perfect as possible. According to him, Isaac’s armor, which even has the famous Health Bar (Power Bar) on the back, is made of foam and leather, and that the bar is illuminated by LED, simulating the character’s health status.

Goodwill, who had already created other amazing cosplays, such as a Dark Souls knight, shared his photos on the Reddit website. It was so successful that even the game’s art director, Ian Milham, shared the cosplayer’s work on Twitter.

And as incredible as it sounds, according to Johnny, there is still a lot to do in cosplay. He says he is now working to improve the armor’s Stasis Module and will later try to recreate the game’s main weapon: the Plasma Cutter.

While we admire Johnny Goodwill’s ultra-realistic cosplay, we’re hoping that one day we’ll have the return of one of the most important franchises of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation.

And you, what did you think of Isaac’s cosplay of Dead Space? Tell us here in the comments!