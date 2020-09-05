Dead soldiers “losers”? Melania Trump denies her husband

WASHINGTON – The first lady of the United States Melania Trump, usually very discreet, spoke on Friday for her husband, who she said was wrongly accused of having described as “losers” American soldiers who fell during the First World War .

The publication of an article in The Atlantic magazine has further escalated the tension of an already particularly aggressive presidential campaign in the United States.

During a visit to France in November 2018 to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War, Donald Trump canceled his visit to an American cemetery near Paris, explaining that bad weather made it impossible.

But according to the monthly, he just didn’t see the point. “Why should I go to this cemetery?” It’s filled with losers, “he reportedly told members of his team, reports The Atlantic, citing only anonymous sources.

“The Atlantic story is not true,” Melania Trump replied on Twitter. “The hour has become very serious when we believe above all anonymous sources, without anyone knowing their motives.”

“This is not journalism – it is activism. And that is a disservice to the people of our great nation, ”added the first lady.

A sign that the issue is particularly sensitive in a country with deep respect for its military, Donald Trump quickly and vigorously denounced Thursday evening the words of “shabby unscrupulous” and “liars”.

“The Atlantic, like most magazines, is dying. So they make up fake stories to get attention, ”he said on Twitter Friday.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump publicly attacked Republican Senator John McCain’s Vietnam War hero status, captured and tortured for more than five years.

“He is a hero because he was captured. I like people who are not captured, “said the billionaire, who was exempt from the Vietnam War because of a bone growth on one foot.



