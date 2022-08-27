Dead Island 2 with weapons distinguishes it from Dying Light 2

Dead Island 2 recently received more details in the form of a cinematic trailer and gameplay during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. Although the development of Dead Island 2 has been somewhat problematic, the long-awaited sequel is close to completion, as it has received an official release date of February 3, 2023. However, the long development time is not the only thing that goes against Dead Island 2; the game should also prove itself compared to many other similar games.

One of the main and most recent games that can be considered as a competition for Dead Island 2 is Dying Light 2: Stay Human, released in February 2022. Both games have large open worlds full of zombie opponents, so comparisons are inappropriate. unreasonable. At the same time, there are key differences between the titles, for example, Dying Light 2 focuses on parkour and hand-to-hand combat, so Dead Island 2 can stand out among competitors by using firearms along with melee weapons.

How Dead Island and Dying Light Successfully Destroy Zombies

Both Dying Light and Dead Island have made a name for themselves by creating an interesting open world in which players can explore zombies and hunt them in the first person. The main attraction of Dying Light is the intricate parkour and hand-to-hand combat, but it’s worth noting that the first game in the series used firearms, so players could also use them to clear the streets and roofs of zombies. Despite the fact that the game encouraged hand-to-hand combat, weapons were still an effective part of the player’s arsenal in Dying Light.

Dead Island also pays great attention to hand-to-hand combat due to the variety of weapon types available to the player. In addition to melee weapons, Dead Island also has firearms and throwing weapons as the other two main weapon classes in the game. Weapons in Dead Island were quite rare at the beginning of the game; they were very powerful, as they did not need to be repaired, and stamina was not required to use them.

Since both games are played from the first person, it makes sense for them to focus on hand-to-hand combat, since from the first person it looks and feels more intense and terrible. Even though both games have weapons, the fights are focused on melee, which is probably the main reason why these games have been so successful. Dying Light even went so far as to completely remove weapons from Dying Light 2 and focus solely on melee and melee combat, with several ranged options available that are simpler weapons such as bows and crossbows.

How Firearms Separate Dead Island 2 and Dying Light 2

Despite the fact that Dead Island 2 is still far from launching, early footage of the game shows that firearms will still remain one of the main weapons that players will be able to use against hordes of zombies. In addition to a variety of throwing weapons and melee weapons, the gameplay trailer for Dead Island 2 showcased many different types of weapons, from pistols to shotguns and assault rifles. Given that the weapons in the original Dead Island were such a powerful and useful piece of equipment in the player’s arsenal, it is appropriate to return it to Dead Island 2.

In addition to weapons, the main difference between Dying Light 2 and Dead Island 2 is the parkour system. The complex passing system of Dying Light 2 has only improved compared to the original game and has become an outstanding feature of the series. Advanced parkour perfectly emphasizes hand-to-hand combat in the game, so the inclusion of weapons would only disrupt the smooth combat mechanics.

With that said, removing weapons from Dying Light 2 could greatly benefit Dead Island 2. Without worrying about creating deep movement mechanics, Dead Island 2 can focus all its attention on battles and weapons. Judging by the gameplay trailer, it seems that Dead Island 2 puts a lot of details into the fighting of the game, and each weapon has its own practical application. Firearms should especially shine in Dead Island 2, as each weapon must be unique and effective in its own way against hordes of zombies.

Dead Island 2 is released on February 3, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.