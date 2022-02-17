Dead Island 2 Should Arrive By March 2023

Dead Island 2: During an investor meeting this week, it was mentioned that Dead Island 2 will be available to the public sometime in the company’s next fiscal year, something that should happen between April this year and March 2023.

Another curious detail mentioned during the conference is the fact that the presenter (Lars Wingefors, executive director of Embracer) could not say anything about Dead Island 2, but even suggested that it could hit stores under a different name. However, he stressed that there is a chance that it will not be the big AAA title promised a few years ago.

It is also worth remembering that, on February 11, leaker Tom Henderson had commented on something about the game’s launch happening in 2022. However, this data has not yet been officially confirmed.

And you, do you believe in Dead Island 2 being released in 2022 or do you imagine that this should only happen in 2023? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.