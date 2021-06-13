Dead Island 2 Has Trailer Leaked With Release For 2021

Dead Island 2: An unofficial YouTube channel of E3 2021 leaked, this Sunday (13), a trailer for Dead Island 2. In addition to cinematics, the video shows that the game will be released later in 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA.

The material, which is just over 2 minutes old, appears as “unlisted” on the channel and is apparently true. In the images, a narrator comments on how the zombie apocalypse must be fought by humans. Check out the trailer below.

The title was announced in 2014, but has been without official news for some time. In December 2020, however, developer Deep Silver confirmed that it was still in development, with the leak indicating that it should be shown at E3 2021.

Due to the unofficial status by Deep Silver, the matter should still be treated as a rumor. So, what did you think of the new video? Do you have high expectations for Dead Island 2? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!