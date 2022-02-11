Dead Island 2 Could Finally Arrive In 2022

Dead Island 2: It’s been eight years since we learned of Dead Island 2‘s production (the title was officially announced in 2014) and many have passed without ever knowing an effective release date. However, leaker Tom Henderson claimed to have heard from sources linked to the project that this scenario could change soon.

“According to all the people I’ve spoken to, the game is in decent shape and could be shown very soon with some sort of gameplay trailer. The release date is expected sometime in the last quarter of 2022, possibly moving it to next year if there is some sort of problem in the development cycle,” commented Henderson in a video, which you can check out below:

In that same recording, he mentions that the plot will involve a plane trip at a time when a zombie apocalypse starts within him. After some time the air vehicle crashes in Hollywood, you survive and must somehow stay alive while on the ground.

So, looking forward to seeing what Dead Island 2 has to offer? Leave your message in the space below for comments.