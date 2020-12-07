Dead Cells: Fatal Falls DLC to be released in early 2021

The developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire announced on Tuesday (1) that Dead Cells will get a new DLC, scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2021. The Fatal Falls expansion comes in celebration of the incredible mark of 3.5 million units sold of the game and will arrive packed with news.

According to the official description of the DLC, Fatal Falls will include two new biomes, Fractured Shrines and The Undying Shores, which are areas parallel to Stilt Village, Clock Tower and Time Keeper, as well as their alternate paths. The expansion will also add a host of new weapons and enemies, as well as challenging bosses who promise to maintain the tradition of metroidvania.

The studios also released an exclusive DLC trailer, presenting the challenges and platforms that will arise in the areas in a somewhat curious way, with the protagonist performing actions that closely resemble the gestures present in the Souls franchise.

Dead Cells is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and devices



