Dead by Daylight’s New Killer Amused Frightening Gamers

The new killer of Dead by Daylight, developed by Behavior Interactive and published in 2016, came to the agenda of the players with the mistakes in it. The developer studio stated that they are aware of this situation.

The popular horror game Dead by Daylight has introduced its new killer, The Twins, to its players in recent weeks. However, it seems that the new killer has some mistakes. The Twins, as the name suggests, consists of two brothers. One of them is the younger brother Victor, and the other is his older sister Charlotte who protects Victor.

While a little goblin, Victor and his older sister Charlotte are quite frightening in appearance, they are not as deadly as they are scary due to the various mistakes they harbor. According to the news in Poylgon, the air disappears and he sends those who try to kick him into a void.

Dead by Daylight’s new killers are not as deadly as they are scary

Excited about the new chapter which is coming out tomorrow? Sometimes you gotta give love to Victor as well but maybe he doesn't want to be loved at all… You can watch it in the best quality on YouTube;https://t.co/9ER1dbw1cu#DeadbyDaylight #dbdfanart pic.twitter.com/CZkc676IpN — CozyChicken🐔 (@Cozy_ChickenDbD) November 30, 2020

Although The Twins is considered to be quite weak by many Dead by Daylight players, there are also those who look very warmly at these twins due to the potential they have when errors are fixed. Of course, with updates, these errors can be fixed and characters can be improved.

Since the bugs have not been fixed yet, these problematic killers could not avoid falling into the tongue of Dead by Daylight fans. One player said that playing against The Twins on the Dead by Daylight subreddit is quite enjoyable, and being chased by a screaming and kicking baby in flight is a lot of fun. However, developer studio Behavior Interactive says that Victor should not be identified as a baby because it is child abuse.

Mathieu Cote, director of Dead by Daylight, said they were aware of the technical issues with the patch. Cote said that too many consoles linked together with cross-play support, in a time of too many platforms, could not do anything like patch only one and not release to others.

Saying that the new content they publish has experienced a serious change in at least two weeks, Cote said that even though they test before publishing, it is not possible for them to catch everything in the content offered to millions of players. Cote also said they wanted to create a mechanic that was fun to play and never existed before.



