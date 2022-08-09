Dead by Daylight Used the Wrong Pyramid-head, says Silent Hill designer

Dead by Daylight recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, and it’s still a very popular online horror game, especially among the streaming community. After Behavior Interactive announced a new game called Meet Your Maker, fans can look forward to what the studio has prepared. One of the things that makes DbD so popular is the fact that it has a variety of horror villains, such as Freddy Krueger, Ghost Face Scream and Pyramid Head from Silent Hill. However, the original designer expressed a little criticism about the latter.

According to a tweet by Pyramid-headed creator Masahiro Ito, the Dead by Daylight team used the wrong monster design. The tweet claims that the Pyramid Head in the game Behavior is a character from Silent Hill 2, which was conceived only as a manifestation of the psyche of James Sunderland. From the point of view of the plot, it does not make sense that this Pyramid-Headed is in DbD when James himself is not on the map. Ito goes on to say that there is another design known as the White Hunter that is more suitable for non-canonical use.

Fans of the multiplayer game know that the Silent Hill villain was added to Dead by Daylight in 2020, where he was referred to as The Executioner, and a new monster skin appeared in the updated version last October. It is unknown whether Behavior will take Ito’s words to heart and decide to change the design so that it looks less like a variant of Silent Hill 2. This is unlikely to cause too much noise, as it should just be changing the textures of the model. In fact, it may even appeal to fans who consider the “Executioner” inappropriate when James Sunderland is not in the frame.

After Dead by Daylight recently added Resident Evil characters, the game continues to add all sorts of famous horror characters to its already extensive list. It will be interesting to see if the studio responds to Ito’s tweet and what else the team has up its sleeve for future updates.

Given the number of assassins in Dead by Daylight and the many survivors, it’s not surprising that the game is still gaining momentum. The developer is constantly releasing fixes to improve and add new ideas. Some may be a little worried that now that the meeting with the creator has been announced, everything will start to come to naught, but time will tell whether Behavior will continue to show love for its most profitable asset.

Dead by Daylight is available on mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.