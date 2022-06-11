Dead By Daylight: how to resist slugs

Dead by Daylight is a deadly battle between the survivors and the killers hunting them. This main competition is complicated by the presence of abilities, perks, items and add-ons that allow each character to explore different strategies to achieve their goals. The game has been around since 2016 and continues to improve.

The three killer strategies in Dead by Daylight are particularly effective: digging tunnels, camping and shooting. Batting is a practice where a survivor is knocked down and left on the ground instead of being picked up immediately. This can be extremely effective and efficient for the Killer, but it’s not much fun for the Survivor, and it can seriously reduce the team’s chances of survival. Here are some of the best ways to resist slugs.

How Slime Affects Survivors

To fight slugs, it is important to understand why Killer slugs. Punching is done for several reasons. This puts pressure on the team by leaving a teammate unable to complete tasks, distracts another teammate from what he is doing to pick up his slain teammate, and increases the efficiency of the Killer by allowing them to immediately start a new chase instead of wasting time carrying the Survivor on the hook.

While it’s nice to think that a teammate will be able to pick up a player when he’s being beaten, that’s not always the case. Survivors are usually unable to pick up a teammate if they are being chased, and often do not leave the generator they are working on, as they fear that its progress may be lost. In a single queue, this is especially painful, since the survivor can remain lying on the ground for the entire match.

Pull yourself together

It’s not always possible to rely on teammates to pick up the losing player. Even when they would like to, they are sometimes forced by circumstances. For this reason, perks that allow the player to climb without the help of others are the best and most direct counteraction to slugs. Several perks that allow players to rise when they are beaten.

Unbreakable (Bill level 40) is the best of these perks. It increases the recovery rate on the ground by 35% and gives the player the opportunity to lift himself once per challenge. Unbreakable has long been present in the meta due to its strength and reliability. Soul Guard (Cheryl, level 30) gives several useful effects, one of which is the ability to raise yourself while the player is under the curse. Since it depends on the Killer having an active Hex perk to Curse the Survivor, Soul Guard is not as reliable as Unbreakable. No Mither (David, level 40) allows the player to recover faster and climb an unlimited number of times. Unfortunately, it also imposes a “Broken Status” effect, causing the player to be injured throughout the trial. This disadvantage is so serious that most players avoid No Mither.

Pick up teammates

It is important to be able to pick up your teammates in case they are killed, which is common if the killer uses this strategy. Technically, there are no special requirements for this, since any Survivor — even without a first aid kit — can pick up a survivor who is being beaten. However, a good first aid kit can significantly speed up this process.

Two perks are also notable for their anti-forgetting value:

We’re Gonna Live Forever (David, level 35) gives a 100% speed boost when treating other survivors from a dying condition, making it one of the best bonuses against slugs. For the People (Zarina Level 40) is also fantastic, as it allows the player to instantly treat another Survivor for one health condition. Unfortunately, this perk has its price: it can only be used when healthy, and it imposes a “Broken” status effect on the survivor who used it. Essentially, this means that he transfers the injury of a teammate onto the player, leaving the player vulnerable if found by the Killer.

Use an evasive build

Sometimes the counter-strategy of slugging is not as simple as lifting yourself up or quickly picking up a teammate. There are many cases where a more subtle approach is better or is the only possible answer. For this, an evasive build against slugs can be the perfect counteraction.

Power Struggle (Elodie, level 40) allows the Survivor to stun the Killer with the nearest pallet after it is lifted. This means that a survivor who can crawl to the pallet after being hit has a second chance to get away. However, the survivors crawl slowly, and here perseverance comes to the rescue (touch level 30). This perk increases the survivor’s crawling speed by 50% and allows the player to recover while crawling.