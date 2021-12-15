Dead by Daylight Has Ringu, The Japanese Call, As The Next Chapter

Dead by Daylight: Since its release five years ago, Dead by Daylight has been the stage for figures from famous horror franchises, such as Halloween, Hellraiser, Nightmare Hour, Death Games, among others. And yesterday (14), Behavior Interactive released through a trailer on the game’s YouTube channel that chapter 23 of the title arrives in March 2022, and will be based on Ringu, the iconic Japanese psychological horror series. the adaptation of O Chamado, with the iconic Samara). Check it out below:

“This new chapter will give our players something intensely dark and disturbing, a real breathtaking experience that adds to the already high intensity of our game”, explained Mathieu Côté, game director, through a press release.

With the creepy Sadako Yamamura appearing at the end of the video and likely making the assassins list, it’s still unclear whether the inspiration will come from the original Koji Suzuki novel or the movie series, so you’ll have to wait a little longer to find out which one “well” this haunting will come out.

Dead By Daylight is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android and iOS.