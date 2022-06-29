Dead by Daylight Dating Simulator Is an Amazingly Perfect Marketing for a Horror Game

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric multiplayer horror game in which four Survivors unite in the hope of escaping from the Killer. First released in 2016, the game has added many different playable characters. The killers, in particular, come from a wide variety of backgrounds, so players can test themselves with anything from a traditional slasher to a vengeful spirit. Now, knowing the premise of Dead by Daylight, many were surprised to learn about the upcoming Hooked on You.

Hooked on You is a side game of Dead by Daylight. In particular, this is a dating simulator, which features four playable killers from the main game. As strange as it may sound, the upcoming title is great for brand promotion.

RELATED: New Killer Dead by Daylight Dredge Stands Out for Possessing Horror in Unique Ways

The premise to you is on the hook

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim takes place on Killer Island, a tropical resort with gorgeous beaches and a luxury resort. This is the farthest thing from the dark and dreary Realms of Dead by Daylight. The only problem is that the player character doesn’t remember how he got to the island at all. In addition, there are four scary beachgoers on the island.

The four main killers Hooked on You are the Trapper, the Huntress, the Ghost and the Spirit. Compared to their terrifying images in Dead by Daylight, their sprites in the dating simulator are much less scary, and players can strike up an affair with each of them through a “choice-based dating simulator.” However, the game hints that things can quickly turn sour, as these romantic options are, after all, still the killers in Dead by Daylight.

The Dead by Daylight dating simulator is Great for marketing

While Hooked on You is definitely an odd choice for a spin—off, it’s a great way to promote the main game and provide support to existing players. According to Mathieu Cotet, head of the Behavior Interactive partnership department, the team has been aware of all the Dead by Daylight fan fiction for some time, which means that the company knows that there is a market for Hooked on You. So, really, dating simulation was the perfect course of action.

The cherry on the cake is that Hooked on You is being developed by Psyop. The multimedia studio is best known in the gaming field thanks to the KFC dating simulator: I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A good dating simulator, licking your fingers. The humorous (and free) title allows players to strike up an affair with the Colonel himself, as well as meet a number of eccentric characters. This is a pretty good indicator that Hooked on You will turn out exactly like this — fun, not taking yourself too seriously.

So, it looks like Dead by Daylight dating simulator is going to be one of the strangest releases of the year. But it’s also one of the most anticipated events, especially for female fans and fans of famous killers. In fact, a lot of fan art has already appeared on Twitter, most of which are dedicated to Rin Yamaoka, as well as Dwight and Claudette from Dead by Daylight Survivors.

If Hooked on You succeeds after release, Dead by Daylight fans should expect more killers to appear on Killer Island. It could also mean the release of new Killer skins based on the Hooked on You design. A side dating simulator is just a universal smart idea, as it gives fans what they want and also appeals to a whole new demographic. As long as the game itself is well made, it will definitely sell well.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is currently scheduled to be released this summer on Steam for PC.