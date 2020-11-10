Dead by Daylight Coming to Next Generation Consoles

The date that the survival horror game Dead by Daylight, developed by Behavior Interactive, will come to the next generation consoles has been announced. Sharing an announcement, the developer team announced that the game will be available for PlayStation 5 on the first day and for the Xbox Series X I S starting November 10.

Canada-based video game development studio Behavior Interactive launched the survival horror game Dead by Daylight in 2016. In the first place, we learned in September that the game, which was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms, will also be released for the next generation consoles.

The developer studio, which posted an announcement today, announced that Dead by Daylight’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X I S versions will be released with the release of the consoles. In the announcement, the company stated that the game will be played on PlayStation 5 on the first day, and will be released on November 10, 2020 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

What kind of game is Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight, developed by Canada-based game studio Behavior Interactive, is a survival horror game played with a total of five players. In the game where the players are left in a deserted area, 4 players have to complete the missions and escape from the region without being caught by the other player selected as the ‘Killer’.

The developer company says that players who own the game on PlayStation 4 or buy it for free with PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to PlayStation 5 for free and all progress will be transferred to the next generation console. Similarly, players with the Xbox One version of Dead by Daylight will be able to transfer all their progress to the next generation console for free.

The popular survival game will run at 60 frames per second and 4K resolution on next generation consoles. The game that will be released to new generation consoles with updated graphics; It will host improvements in maps, characters, animations, visual effects and many other points.



