Dead by Daylight, available on Xbox Free Game Days for a limited time

Dead by Daylight: Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S users can access free game days as long as they are enrolled in Gold or Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Free Play Days are back. The promotion, available to members subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allows users to access the full version of participating titles. Until July 12 at 09:00 CEST you will have unrestricted access to Dead by Daylight and R.B.I. Baseball 21.

Xbox Free Play Days: Deals

Days of free play on Xbox, as we said, allows access to the two titles discussed above without limitations until the end date. During that period you can play them all you want. Both your progress and the achievements you obtain will be saved in your profile in case you decide to acquire them one day; nothing is lost.

To find them you have two options. The first one is to go to the Xbox Live Gold tab on the home of your console. That menu will take you to both the free games and the deals for that week. On the other hand, you can always search for them directly in the Microsoft Store. A notice will appear if the trial is already available.

During the same period, you can get both games and their additional content below their usual price, including the chapter dedicated to the Silent Hill brand. We leave you with the complete list below:

R.B.I. Baseball 21 for 20.09 euros (33% discount)

Dead by Daylight for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter for 3.99 euros (50% discount)

Dead by Daylight: Halloween Episode for 3.99 euros (50% discount)

Dead by Daylight: Descenbd Beyond Chapter for 3.99 euros (50% discount)

Dead by Daylight: All-Kill Chapter for 5.59 euros (30% discount)

Dead by Daylight: A Binding of Kin for 3.99 euros (50% discount)