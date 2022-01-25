Dead by Daylight Anticipates Murders In Gore Key In The Trailer For Its ‘Crossover’ With SAW

Dead by Daylight: Behavior Interactive’s asymmetrical multiplayer title adds terrifying new content inspired by the film. Surviving a serial killer can be more complicated than it seems, especially if the one chasing you is a sadist willing to put you to the knife at the slightest mistake. Dead by Daylight, the video game developed by Behavior Interactive, follows that concept to the extreme and has announced a deal with Lionsgate Films to release Archives Tome 10: SAW, a crossover featuring new content inspired by the film.

The Jigsaw killer will be played by Tobin Bell, the same actor who brought the character to life and who we can see in action in the official trailer, which you can see below these lines. They have also taken the opportunity to confirm the release date, which has been set for January 26 on all platforms on which the video game is available.

Players will delve into the memories of Amanda Young and Detective Tapp, unlocking The Book of SAW and new rewards like costumes for both characters and 60 additional items for our protagonists.

SAW will serve to bring Dead by Daylight closer to other audiences

“Our first goal is to provide our fans with fun and continuous content renewal. One of our goals when integrating a powerful series like SAW is to invite a broader community into the Dead by Daylight universe,” said Game Director Mathieu Côté. “We are truly appreciative of our partnership with Lionsgate to bring this opportunity” to users.

Dead by Daylight is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC and mobile devices. It is an asymmetrical multiplayer video game in which one of the players gets in the skin of the assassins, while the rest try to survive the machinations of this one, who will try to kill no matter what. Can you escape from Jingsaw or will you end up in a pool of blood, your own blood?