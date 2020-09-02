Dead by Daylight announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Those who have the game on current generation consoles can update with improvements completely free of charge.

Dead by Daylight prepares to make the leap to the next generation. Behavior Interactive recently announced that its asymmetric multiplayer video game will be updated with a series of patches to improve its graphic appearance, and best of all: there will be no single euro to pay. The developer has also revealed that they are working on a version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which will come with graphical improvements with respect to products launched in current systems. It should be noted that those who already play the title on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will be able to access the new version for free.

“Dead by Daylight will reach new generation consoles at the end of 2020”, they publish on their official Twitter account. “The game will include improved graphics over current generation versions and will receive updates on a regular basis. Are you playing DBD on console? When you update your machine you will get the video game for free and you will keep all your progress ”, they underline.

