DDR5 memory is coming! Here is the planned release date

While the hardware war between Intel and AMD in the processor market and NVIDIA and AMD in the graphics card market continues, the transition to DDR5 technology on the memory side is expected with curiosity. DDR5 RAMs are a little longer to be released, but TeamGroup DDR5 memory has gone through the testing process to get sales approval.

DDR5 memory cannot exceed 6000 MHz

TeamGroup announced today that it is the first company to enter the testing and verification process of DDR5 memory modules. The company also stated that it is working with motherboard manufacturers to complement the long-awaited chips. They plan to launch the DRAM modules in the third quarter of 2021.

The company also highlighted that motherboard manufacturers are working closely with R&D departments to test verification on memory and adjust end-user clock speeds. As mentioned earlier, it will include 16GB chips per module clocked at 4800 MHz at 1.1V.

These stated clock speeds may increase in other phases of development, but the planned clock speeds are explained in this way. Clock speeds cannot exceed 6000 MHz in TeamGroup memory, which appeals to the end user. Unlike SK Hynix, TeamGroup will release these memories for the end user.



