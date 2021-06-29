D&D Will Bring Dungeon Crawling Mechanics To Magic: The Gathering

D&D: Fans of Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons have nothing to complain about. After all, the meeting between the two franchises, which had already revealed some cards last month, is about to become reality through Adventures in the Forgotten Realms!

The big draw here will be playing with some of the top names in the D&D universe, such as Drizzt, Lolth and Do’Urden, as well as trying out the new dungeon navigation mechanics. See how the system works in action in the official trailer:

All three dungeons can be accessed at any time, and their rooms bring varied rewards. This will certainly create a goal of their own for players to overcome the dungeons by reaping maximum bonuses along the way!

The launch of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is scheduled for July 8th and an official website is up and running with all the details! What did you think of this new content? Comment below!