D&D Tips on how to carry off all the gold (without cheating)

Carrying all the gold and loot that is usually mined in Dungeons & Dragons dungeons can be a mystery in itself. Making money is always a plus, but transporting 10,000 gold for miles can be a problem even for the most persistent heroes. Fortunately, Dungeons & Dragons provides a variety of options to meet any transportation needs. Whether it’s magic or manual control, horsepower or a dynamo, the possibilities for efficient transportation of loot are almost limitless.

To accurately judge how to move loot from the dungeon to the market in Dungeons & Dragons, several factors must be taken into account. Gold is just one form of treasure that can be found in the dungeon. Priceless works of art, statues, and even small sections of the dungeon itself can potentially be sold for profit. This can help stop the abuse of the gold system in Dungeons & Dragons. The method used to transport a hoard of gold coins may not work for transporting a 10-foot idol.

Any Dungeons & Dragons technique used to transport any gold obtained in the dungeon should vary depending on the trophies themselves. Magical remedies can often only support a certain weight, so they will only be good up to that limit. Other vehicles may have transportation problems, as any vehicles used will probably not be able to pass through the narrow corridors of the dungeons. Great care should be taken when choosing the right way to transport the loot.

D&D assembly ability gives muscle and gold gains

In Dungeons & Dragons, Cubs, centaurs, Firbolgs, Goliaths, Loxodons, and Orcs have a variation of the Powerful Build racial trait that allows them to be considered one size larger when determining their carrying capacity. This means that their carrying capacity is twice as large as normal for creatures of their size, which means they can carry both their starting D&D gold and any looted treasures. Having a barbarian or fighter of these races with a maximum strength value means they can carry a staggering 600 pounds of equipment in total.

Tenser’s Floating Disk is a classic Dungeons & Dragons solution

Tenser’s floating disk, whose history dates back to the earliest Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, is an early solution to bandwidth issues. Capable of holding up to 500 pounds of weight before dissipating, the disc magically hovers above the ground and follows the caster 20 feet away. It can easily overcome the roughness of the ground and pits up to 10 feet deep, and, depending on the flair of the wizard who imposed it, it can look stylish at the same time. Gold, statues, and art objects will be safe above ground on the way back to the city if the wizard has enough spell slots to use them every hour. This helps maintain the level and make sure it’s not a D&D spell that can break the game.

The storage bag provides convenient (and portable) gold storage in Dungeons & Dragons

Bag of Holding is an artifact with perhaps the most telling name. Its insides are a portal to a sealed semi-plane with infinite space and a load capacity of up to 500 pounds. To get something out of the bag, the user just has to reach out, thinking about what he wants to pull out, and it magically ends up in his hand. 500 pounds can hold up to 25,000 gold coins or (if the DM is generous) 25,000 platinum coins worth a quarter of a million gold. For this amount, a group of five people could buy two personal airships (at the prices of the Dungeon Master’s Guide), and they would still have money left. Or maybe they could pool their money for one of the new Spelljammer ships from Dungeons & Dragons. In any case, Bag of Holding is one of the most classic and favorite means of transporting goods in D&D, which makes it a reliable method for any Dungeons & Dragons group that is lucky enough to get it.