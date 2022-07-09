D&D Custom Dice: How easy is it to make your own?

Although it is hardly necessary to play the game, skilled Dungeons & Dragons players sometimes make their own materials — miniatures, props and even multi-faceted dice. Making cubes can be especially interesting, as some players like to have special cubes for each character or just like to collect beautiful sets of D&D cubes. Unique, interesting and personalized dice can also be a wonderful gift for other players in your group.

Making dice requires a lot of work and several consumables that most players do not have at home. It’s also not guaranteed to work perfectly every time. For these reasons, there are many online stores that sell both ready-made dice and commission for sets. If there is not enough time, energy or practical know-how, this is another fantastic option that often supports small businesses.

The basics are pretty simple—pour resin into molds and give it time to harden—but small details can be tricky. Often blacksmiths also make their own molds, which adds an extra layer of complexity. But those who want to learn how to make their own dice for use in D&D or other role-playing games, read on!

How to make a multi-faceted D&D dice with your own hands

The materials needed to make dice are important:

Foundry resin, which hardens to form real cubes for coloring; alcohol ink is well suited, although water-based food coloring can also be used. Any interior decorations for dice, such as sequins or small flower petals. Mixing cups and stirrers. Plastic pipettes. acrylic paint will work well, but there are other options for dice molds; they can be bought online or made by hand — silicone rubber is required, a spare set of dice (which can be damaged) with clearly defined numbers and some form of support for the manufacture of these protective equipment — face and hand protection, minimum

In addition, some prefer to use a pressure pot for both the molds and the dice themselves; this can reduce the likelihood of air bubbles forming, which can distort the appearance of the dice or, worse, cause them to be thrown dishonestly. There are better ways to use the rules to cheat in D&D without using loaded dice!

Mix resin, paint and decorations in a cup. Ideally, there should be a uniform distribution. Some blacksmiths reserve a special decoration for the “top” of the bone, so that it is closest to the 20-sided. After thorough mixing, carefully fill the molds with resin using a pipette, avoiding the formation of bubbles. The resin should fill the mold slightly, the excess should fill the “gate”. If an autoclave is used, place the filled molds in it; otherwise, let it dry in a dry place at room temperature. After completion, the cube can be removed by carefully removing the gate with a knife. Bones can be polished with fine-grained sandpaper and a drop of water, and then polished, although this is not always necessary.

It is also important to monitor the balance of the bones. When buying cool custom D&D dice online, the same test can be applied to test honesty. Mix enough salt water to float a cube in it, and rotate each of the cubes. An unbalanced bone will tend to repeatedly result in the same number being at the top. Otherwise, the stamp is most likely balanced – it can be dried, and the numbers can be applied with acrylic paint, permanent markers or other methods.

To make the molds manually, place each spare die in a disposable mixing cup — ideally, with the ability to hold the die in suspension. A simple solution is to glue small plastic pieces with hot glue (a smaller, even more disposable d6 is perfect) to each stamp as a support under it. Pour silicone rubber around the stamp, not on it, until it is submerged in water, and then let it dry. If you have a pressure pot for curing resin, you can also use it to reduce the chance of bubbles forming in your mold.

Creating consumables for D&D has both a function and a form. After completion, the end result should be a unique set of handmade dice. Do not be upset if the first attempts are dirty, unbalanced or do not turn out as expected — practice helps to achieve perfection. With any luck, the next time the group gathers for a Dungeons & Dragons game, it will have a brand new d20.