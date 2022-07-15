DC’s Ultimate Fortress of Solitude Suits Superman Better Than the Original

Warning! Ahead of the Flashpoint Beyond #3 spoilers

In the DC universe, the Fortress of Solitude is the most iconic place where Superman can be alone to clear his thoughts. But, as it turned out, there is a better version of the Fortress in the Ignition Point timeline.

The Flashpoint universe was created when Barry Allen traveled back in time to save his mother from being killed by a Reverse Flash. This decision was reflected in the timeline, creating completely different versions of DC heroes. As for Superman, his family sent him to Earth because Krypton was going to explode. This is similar to the situation with an ordinary Superman, except that in this timeline Krypton has not yet exploded. Superman’s father sent him to Earth to prepare it for the Krypton invasion so that the Kryptonians could survive when their planet was destroyed.

Related: Superman’s Worst Enemy is not Doomsday, but the US Government

However, in this timeline, as shown in “Flashpoint Beyond #3” by Jeff Jones, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan, Xermanico and Mikel Janin, Superman’s Fortress of Solitude is very different. Instead of an ice palace in the Arctic, Superman’s Fortress is actually a refuge and oasis in the jungle. To make it even more interesting, this Fortress was created in conjunction with Flashpoint’s version of the Swamp Thing. However, instead of Alec Holland, the Swamp Creature is Jason Woodrow, known by the villainous name Floronic in the regular DC universe.

To make things even more interesting, there is Poison Ivy, which has become one with the Parliament of Trees. Instead of creating a Fortress alone, as Superman did in the main DC universe, he created it together with representatives of the Greens. This means that this Fortress is much more connected to the planet than an ice Fortress in the Arctic. Superman is obviously the defender of the Earth, but having a Fortress that is actually directly connected to the primordial power of the Earth gives this version of Superman more legitimacy as the defender of the Earth.

This is shown when Superman uses one of the Kryptonian crystals to transmit a message from his father. In the ice fortress, the messages were reproduced as a projection. But in this Fortress associated with Green, plant life actually uses the crystal to create a plant version of Superman’s father to reproduce the message. This symbiosis between the Fortress and the life of the Earth itself is unique to this Flashpoint universe. And it really shows that while this Superman may not be a symbol of hope like the standard one, his Fortress is certainly more impressive.