DC’s Steely Superman Just Copied Marvel’s Most Horrific Murder

In an incredibly cool moment against Aquaman’s henchmen, Steele, who once claimed to be Superman in the DC universe, simply copied one of Marvel’s most brutal murders. In DC vs. Vampires #8 from DC comics, Steele, like a Marvel Sentry brutally killing Ares, tore one of his enemies in half with his bare hands. While Steele’s opponent may not be on the same level as the God of War, the killing is almost identical to killing Marvel’s most infamous hero.

The Sentry is one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes, but he is haunted by his dark side, the Void, turning him into a destructive force of chaos. Sentry, one of Marvel’s Superman fakes, is known for unleashing his unpredictable powers against some of the strongest creatures in the Marvel universe. However, there is no more shocking moment than when he tore Ares in half after he lost control. The murder was disgusting and brutal, as Sentry literally tore him in two. Now Steele is doing the same to protect Supergirl from becoming a zombie.

In DC vs. Vampires #8 by James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg, Otto Schmidt, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Pierluigi Casolino and Tom Napolitano from DC comics, Supergirl, Steele and Black Manta take a boat to Australia to get her closer to the sun so that her powers can be restored. Currently, Supergirl is weak due to the fact that vampires are shrouding the Earth in darkness, but going into space will allow her to recharge and defeat Nightwing and his army of vampires. However, their journey is interrupted by Aquaman’s evil forces, forcing Steel Superman to show his best impression of the Sentry and tear one of them in half.

Like a Sentry killing Ares, Steel grabs one of the vampire Aquaman’s henchmen and brutally tears him in half. It is somewhat funny and ironic that both heroes were marked with the letter “S” during the commission of violent acts. The murder is almost identical to the infamous Sentry murder with an incredibly high r rating, which is too graphic to show it here.

Ultimately, Steel and the rest of the heroes and villains fighting for survival in a world invaded by vampires are ready to do everything possible to stop them and overcome the darkness with which they have enveloped the Earth. For Steele, this means using his Steel Superman power to rip Aquaman’s minions in half, as the Sentry once did with Ares. DC vs. Vampires #8 from DC Comics is already in comic book stores.