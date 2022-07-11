DC’s New Batman Team Creates Another Robin Controversy

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Batman #125

A new era has arrived for Batman from DC comics, and the new creative team of the series is covering one of the biggest controversies surrounding Batman’s friend Robin. Having gone through many Robins over the years, these young people are part of the “Bat Family” of heroes working in Gotham alongside the Dark Knight. However, the way Bruce Wayne actually treats those he brought in is pretty grim.

In previous Batman releases, Bruce Wayne lost his fortune and many of the resources he once had. Thus, he plunged even deeper into his crusade against Gotham’s criminals, more determined than ever, barely taking off his cloak and hood even during the day. This is where the new Batman #125 begins with the current Robin Tim Drake expressing his concern about Bruce’s current mode of operation (being Batman 24/7).

However, Batman unexpectedly calls Tim a “soldier” in this new installment from Chip Zdarski and Jorge Jimenez. Batman compares Tim’s neck shot in this issue to the death of Robin Jason Todd before he was resurrected as Red Hood, calling both Wonder Boys soldiers in his crusade. So this problem seems to suggest that Batman views his Robins primarily as soldiers and secondly as sons (a very dark and distorted point of view).

While it’s no secret that Bruce is deeply committed to his crusade (more than his own happiness), the way Batman treats his Robins is very problematic. While he certainly loves his past and current buddies, seeing them as soldiers first reports the unhealthy distance he has established between himself and those he cares about the most. It also highlights the fact that the only real way he lets people into his life is if they have been recruited and can play some role in his life as Batman and “mission.”

It should be noted that this gloomy perspective of Robin is very well connected with the previously established idea that Batman thinks of himself primarily as Batman (and not as Bruce Wayne). His crusade as a Dark Knight is such a priority (and bordering on obsession). Taking into account the fact that Tim Drake’s Robin is now in the hospital shortly after expressing the bat family’s concern about Batman’s current mode of operation without Bruce Wayne, we hope that the Dark Knight will be able to change his tactics and begin to destroy the many walls he has erected. around you.