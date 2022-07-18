DC’s Epic feud between Superman and Darkseid is Settled by Their Sons

Warning: Contains spoilers for Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1!

One of the greatest rivalries in the DC universe — the ongoing battle of Superman against the forces of Darkseid — dates back decades. Now, in a new alternate reality tale, the enmity between the Man of Tomorrow and the God of Apokolips is spreading to the next generation.

An alternative look at the life of Superman’s son, Jonathan Kent, serves as the main focus of Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1, an issue related to the current DC Dark Crisis event. As the title suggests, the release follows Clark and John in a world in which there is no Justice League, allowing John to actually grow up with his father like an ordinary teenager. The comic is divided into six chapters, one of which is dedicated to a day in each year of John’s life from the age of 13 to 18. In this world, Superman allegedly concluded a truce with Darkseid, according to which he refrains from interfering in the reign of terror of the New God around the world. the universe as long as Darkseid leaves Earth alone. However, Superboy refuses to listen to how people are suffering all over the galaxy, while he has the opportunity to help. This leads to him coming into conflict with Darkseid’s parademon army several times throughout the release, eventually deciding to roam the universe as a freedom fighter while Clark defends Earth.

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1 is written by Tom King with artist Chris Burnham and is the first of the Dark Crisis Worlds Without a Justice League tie-ins. Trying to become a hero on planets beyond Earth, John inherits his father’s rivalry, as he himself is at enmity with Orion, the son of Darkseid. While Orion has been portrayed as a hero (and has even been a member of the Justice League several times), Worlds without the Justice League see him as General Darkseid, the father who basically traded him for Mr. Miracle in a peace treaty. with the “New Being”.

This issue, like the “Dark Crisis” event, focuses heavily on family and legacy as themes, and these two sons embrace a rivalry similar to that of their fathers. Like Superman, John endures several heavy beatings from his opponent the New God, a physical equal, before eventually winning, determined to save innocent lives from the tyrannical rule of Apokolips. By the end of the issue, Orion’s ultimate fate remains unclear, but John makes it clear that he has suffered a serious defeat. When John heads to the galaxy to fight Darkseid’s forces as his own Superman, it is a serious slap in the face for Darkseid that in the next generation the legacy of his old enemy will prevail.

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League: Superman #1 mainly focuses on Jonathan Kent trying to find his own way in the world, as most teenagers do. However, sometimes the sins of the father inevitably fall on the son. While Superman’s son goes into space to fight Darkseid and his army, his own nemesis of the New God reveals that their fathers’ blood feud spans generations.