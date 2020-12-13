DC’s best-known Amazon in video games

Wonder Woman: her main trajectory in the history of video games. Her name is Diana, daughter of Queen Hippolyta, and warrior princess of the Amazons on Temiscira Island. Created from clay on the beach of Paradise Island as an offering to the goddess Hera, its origin was a miracle granted by the most ancient Greek Gods.

Diana would receive the blessing of numerous deities, becoming a demigoddess endowed with the strength of Heracles, the intelligence of Athena and the beauty of Aphrodite. Raised with the culture of ancient warriors, she managed to unseat any enemy that faced her. A fighter like no other, she has been a part of the DC superhero cast since 1941, as well as being a powerful ally of the Justice League and the Trinidad saga. Created by William Moulton Marstonen, the Amazon has become DC’s favorite heroine, although she has never fanned the bond as tightly as before.

After the box office success of Wonder Woman (2017) directed by Patty Jenkins, a new era has dawned for Diana. Recently incarnated by the magnificent Gal Gadot, the Amazon franchise is back with its imminent Wonder Woman 1984 premiere on December 18. Premiere that we will see on the big screen, and that we can see simultaneously also through the HBO Max platform.

The origin of the Amazon

Batman and the rest of the DC gang have had their own prominence both in and outside of video games. However, not all characters have been treated and loved equally. If we stop to think for a moment about the titles starring Wonder Woman, the answer is easy: There isn’t. Why has it taken decades to give our oldest female warrior her own movie, while other of her DC peers have headlined feature films, animated series, and video games? Why have they done so much better than her? One of the peculiarities of her figure over the years is that it has changed so often and in such a confusing way that no version has had the opportunity to take hold. None of them quite fit in, at least as well as some of their peers did. The Amazon has not only appeared in comics for almost a century, but was also part of a popular television series starring Lynda Carter in the 1970s. A character that has changed over time, and a lot. In the 2000s, Wonder Woman was introduced to a whole new generation thanks to the animated series Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, with her own animated feature film. From here, the heroine fallen in combat would resurface under a new concept.

For the first time the course of the character would change years later with the takeoff of BvS, and her subsequent blockbuster in Wonder Woman. A character that did not shine long ago, except for now. Wonder Woman has conquered the world of comics, television and animation, but one medium in which the Amazonian warrior has not yet led is that of video games. If we start to review her career in video games we will see that her figure has not been as present as it should. Superman had her first video game in 1979 (Atari 2600) and Batman in 1986 (Amstrad, Spectrum, MSX) and unlike them, the Amazon has not starred in any solo title to date. Not for this reason, it does not mean that she has not participated in numerous titles each more enjoyable, and in which in a more or less direct way she has not ceased to dazzle on her own merit. Today in Meristation we pay her this tribute with her main career in the history of video games.

Justice league squad

Over the years there have been a few Justice League titles where our Amazon has been seen. Her video game debut dates back to 1995 with the Justice League Task Force. Before Blizzard released its first Warcraft, it released a few fighting titles based on the DC universe emulating the classic Street Fighter recipe. In Justice League Task Force we can play with Diana as a playable character, meeting the direct appearance of her arch enemy Cheetah. From this moment on, we would place the character within a concrete and specific genre, that of fighting.

DC’s best-known Amazon in video games

A few years after its first appearance, we find Injustice for All (2002). This was DC’s first side-scrolling beat ’em up for the GBA that featured our heroine appearing, along with that of the famed Justice League team. In this we must destroy the plans of the evil Lex Luthor in 12 different stages of the game. A title that requires the skills of our heroes to advance in it, each with their own unique qualities. Just a year later we would see Justice Chronicles, also released for the same fashionable laptop.

DC’s best-known Amazon in video games

Raising the bar on her journey, and continuing with her trajectory based on the Justice League, we find Justice League Heroes launched in 2006. Many of the games in which the Amazon participates have significant similarities: we can play with Diana as a cooperative character ( always within the Justice League concept), or in other more competitive environments focused entirely on the fight. On this occasion, the game, as expected, is also focused on the Justice League and its role in it is rather secondary, focusing the entire main narrative on the characters of Batman and Superman. Shortly after Justice League Heroes: The Flash was released, based on the character of Flash, and where Wonder Woman also had a place, but this time as an optional support character.



