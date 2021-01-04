DC Universe’s most anticipated movies hang from a rope

When Batman vs. Superman and Justice League first hit theaters, both DC movies were criticized by critics and box office disappointments. However, the success of the solo outings of Wonder Woman and Aquaman has kept Warner Bros. ‘DC Universe franchise afloat.

“DC Films bases its decisions on success; if it works, it produces more. This differs from Marvel Studios, which already has its future planned years in advance, “added the source.

Let’s remember that DC Films has a philosophy of wait and see; a more conservative approach that explains so many Batman movies in some way. Of course Robert Pattinson is now simultaneously the Dark Knight, the protagonist of The Batman, which takes place in another universe.

After all, Marvel Studios and Sony are pitching similar stories with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Web Slingers returning in this year’s untitled Spider-Man 3 with Tom Holland and a host of villains and characters from the past.

In addition, we can also look forward to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which will be released in the course of 2022. Therefore, we hope that both Pattinson and Bruce Waynes (Ben Affleck) will join the return of Michael Keaton who was the Batman of the decade. from 1980 on The Flash to 2022.

Hopefully, Warner Bros will reveal more of their plans for the future of the DC Universe following the release of the Justice League Snyder Cut, possibly with a March release date.



