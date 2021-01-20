DC Universe Infinite will have over 25,000 comics at launch

DC Comics has announced that its comic book subscription service will launch with more than 25,000 titles. Named DC Universe Infinite, the platform has a confirmed launch for the 21st of January.

The service will serve as a unique hub where readers can find a library with tens of thousands of digital comics, including titles from Vertigo, DC Black Label and Milestone Media. The catalog will be updated with new comic books six months after launch.

The publisher currently has DC Universe, a video-on-demand service operated by DC Entertainment. Anyone who is already a subscriber to the platform will be able to continue using the login, while new subscribers can sign up for $ 7.99 per month or $ 74.99 per year.

The application will also feature a completely new interface, an improved comic reader, personalized lists, a customizable application icon and more.

“This is just the beginning of the transformation of DC Universe Infinite,” said Warner Bros. President of Global Brands and Experiences, Pam Lifford. “Our fans will have access to a rich collection of their favorite comics as they connect with a community that loves the same characters and brands from DC.”

DC Universe Infinite will be released in the United States only at first. Other countries should receive the service in 2021, however, DC has not confirmed how this expansion will work.