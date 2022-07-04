DC Settles Poison Ivy Fan Debate: is she a vegetarian?

Warning! Spoilers for Poison Ivy # 2 from DC Comics

DC Comics has confirmed whether Poison Ivy is a vegetarian or a carnivore, and the answer has turned out to be surprisingly grim even for a deadly villain. In a new preview of Poison Ivy #2 from DC Comics, Pamela Easley reveals that she is not a vegetarian, but considers herself a carnivore. Ivy calls this question “the stupidest possible”, pointing out how harmful certain agriculture can be to the environment.

Poison Ivy’s choice of food has been a hot topic of debate, as a character protecting plants by eating what she has sworn to protect and nurture has always been strange. The answer varied depending on the writer or the story Ivy was involved in. In Batman: The Animated Series Ivy calls herself a vegan, and she can be seen eating vegetables. She stated that in her eyes sustainable organic farming is normal. However, in her new series, Poison Ivy opposes vegetarianism, confirming that she considers herself a predator, and points out hypocrisy in the way some foods are grown.

In the new preview of Poison Ivy #2, J. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara and Arifa Prianto from DC Comics Pamela Easley finds herself in a diner to have a snack. In an internal monologue and memoirs, Poison Ivy reveals that the question of whether she is a vegetarian is “the stupidest question”, as she points out the destructive nature of modern agave cultivation. She discusses the ethics of agave cultivation and its negative impact on the environment, and the comic shows how she brutally kills farmers.

Ivy adds that the harmful process of growing agave does not prevent vegetarians from buying syrup by the liter, as she confirms that she is not a vegetarian. Poison Ivy goes one step further in her statement, saying that she is actually a carnivore, saying that a healthy ecosystem needs predators to prevent plant-destroying species from infesting the planet. In the rest of the preview, Ivy meets a woman named Jenny.

Given her deadlier stance than ever towards those who damage the environment, Poison Ivy’s confirmation that she is a carnivore and not a vegetarian or vegan makes sense. The villainess is determined to destroy humanity (without Harley) for what they have done to the ecosystem, so the hardening of her views on those whom she considers the most harmful participants in her destruction corresponds to the deadly mission of the villain. She takes no prisoners. Poison Ivy #2 from DC Comics will arrive in comic book stores and online stores on Tuesday.