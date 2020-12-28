DC may release up to four films a year from 2022

DC fans can prepare for a lot of news in the coming years. According to DC Films President Walter Hamada, up to four studio films – the highest-budget ones – may be released in theaters annually starting in 2022. The statement was given in an interview with The New York Times on Sunday (27) .

In addition, DC Filmes and WarnerMedia are planning to release two additional films a year directly on the HBO Max streaming platform.

According to speculation by The New York Times, films released directly on streaming would be DC’s most “risky” projects, such as Statick Shock, produced by Michael B. Jordan, and the Batgirl film. However, it is worth mentioning that Hamada has not yet specified what these productions would be.

Even so, it is already possible to see that HBO Max will play an important role in the future of the studio’s films. “With every film we see now, we think, ‘What is the potential for a spin-off of [HBO] Max?'”, Said Hamada in the interview.

In fact, it is already known that The Batman and Suicide Squad will win spin-offs on the platform. In addition, HBO Max will also showcase the upcoming Green Lantern and Dark Justice League series. The Justice League version of Zack Snyder is also expected to debut on the platform in 2021.

Still about 2021, WarnerBros. intends to release its films simultaneously in cinema and streaming, which is valid for the exhibition of Suicide Squad. 2022 is expected to be the debut year for the films The Batman, The Flash and Aquaman 2.



