DC League Of Super-Pets Review

DC League of Super-Pets didn’t have the best marketing before release. Many of the jokes in the trailer consisted of simple humor and a painstaking resemblance to the “Secret Life of Pets”. Low humor may have comedic value (see “Dumb and Dumber”), but in the advertisement for this animated film, a dog using the toilet seemed tiresome as a joke. What will surprise viewers is that the DC League of Super-Pets is smarter than it seems, the animated film has jokes that go deep into DC knowledge, and a pretty cute story about animal adoption.

Against the background of the adoption of pets, the animated film finds a small emotional clue. And while some elements, such as the approach to animation, are not impressive, the new DC animated film can serve as a training wheel for children entering the world of superheroes. If “Goosebumps” is a gateway for kids discovering horror, this movie could serve as a gateway for kids who will eventually find their way to heroic dramas like “The Dark Knight.”

In the center of the plot of the film is Crypto (Dwayne Johnson), Superman’s best canine companion/Clark Kent (John Krasinski). At the beginning of the film, the animated film rethinks the destruction of Krypton, only here Kal-El goes to Earth with his furry companion Krypto. After many years, Crypto and Superman become best friends, fighting crime as real friends and comrades. Lois Lane enters, whose relationship with Kent becomes increasingly romantic, disrupting the harmonious life of Crypto and Superman. Meanwhile, there is a group of pets at the adoption center who can’t find a home. These pets include a pig named PB (Vanessa Bayer), a squirrel named Chip (Diego Luna), a turtle named Merton (Natasha Lyonne) and a dog named Ace (Kevin Hart).

Among these pets is an insidious guinea pig named Lulu (Kate McKinnon), who once belonged to Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) as a test subject. McKinnon enjoys voicing a maniacally angry and hairless rodent. Her character seeks to regain Lex’s favor by using orange kryptonite as a method of obtaining superpowers. At the same time, she gives all the pets abilities and becomes a supervillain herself. Once Lulu becomes super-powerful, she manages to weaken and kidnap Superman, as well as the rest of the Justice League members. This puts Crypto and his powerful new friends in a position where they have to rescue DC superheroes.

As this unravels, the text is sprinkled with surprisingly clever gags. For example, a Cyborg is put into flight mode to disable it as a threat. This is complemented by humorous references to DC and DCEU comics throughout the animated spectacle. Some links amuse children, while others are Easter eggs for parents. And, frankly, the DCEU has made it easier to roast movies.

As in the DC movies, this animated film has a stellar cast of talents. While many will discuss Kate McKinnon’s hilarious performance as a power—hungry guinea pig, the show’s kidnapper is Natasha Lyonne as Merton, a turtle with Flash-like abilities who occasionally throws foul language. But for concerned parents, these moments are deliberately cut out by the cult noise of censorship.

Many will be concerned that Dwayne Johnson is playing in this movie, as well as Black Adam. In truth, his performance as the voice of Crypto ultimately serves the character well. Johnson has always demonstrated a commanding intonation in the way he speaks. Here it is appropriately used for the canine image of Crypto. Besides, Johnson and Kevin Hart still have great chemistry. Even though it’s just a voiceover, their love for each other shines through the sound.

DC League of Super-Pets has a few setbacks. No matter how amazingly funny the movie may seem, there are a few jokes in it that fail. This is one of the common problems that often prevent watching movies for a younger audience. In particular, when a writer creates a comedy that, in his opinion, will appeal to children, instead of respecting their intelligence. But there are very few such moments. Another question is the choice of animation style. To be perfectly clear, this is not a criticism of the animation work on the film. Animation is one of the most challenging and stressful professions in the industry, and obviously the animation department has worked hard to bring the characters of this film to life. However, the choice of style leaves much to be desired. In an industry where there is “Spider-Man in Spider-Verse” and others like it, the approach of this film seems cheaper than expected.

Aside from the problems, DC League of Super-Pets is a pleasant surprise that families won’t notice. It doesn’t change the rules of the game, like many Pixar offerings, and it doesn’t try to innovate. This is a silly and useful superhero movie for kids who love DC characters and pets.