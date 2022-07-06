DC Introduces an Unexpected Classic Villain in Black Adam DCEU Canon

Warning! Spoilers for Black Adam – The Secret Files of the Justice Society: Hawkman #1 from DC Comics

An unexpected DC Comics classic villain has just become a DCEU canon in the latest tie-in to Black Adam starring Hawkman. In Black Adam – The X-Files of the Justice Society: Hawkman #1, the adventures of Hawkman lead him into a tragic conflict with a man named James Craddock. Although the name may seem unfamiliar to some, the character is the original identity of the classic supervillain Gentleman Ghost, who makes his debut in the DCEU story.

Dwayne Johnson will play Black Adam in his upcoming DCEU movie of the same name as an antihero, and the Justice Society of America is set to fight the half-demon Sabbuck. As part of the promotion of the film, DC Comics is releasing four one-time tie-ins that will serve as an introduction to various members of the JSA, including Hawkman, Dr. Faith, Cyclone and Atom Smasher, as well as the character Adrianna Tomaz. In addition, canonical comics will introduce several new faces to the DCEU, including Gentleman Ghost, a classic supervillain who debuted more than 70 years ago and repeatedly fought with Carter Hall.

In “Black Adam – The Secret Files of the Justice Society: Hawkman #1” by Kavanagh Scott, Norm Rapund, Scott Eaton, Andrew Dahlhaus and Rob Lee from DC comics, Carter Hall is in the museum during a robbery when a man named James Craddock unties his hands. gas attack during the theft of a thousand-year-old relic from eternium (in the form of the Shazam logo). However, after trying to escape and dying in a fiery explosion, pursued by the Hawk Man, Craddock is resurrected by an entity that wants to kill the hero. When he appears, Craddock calls himself the Gentleman Ghost.

The Ghost Gentleman, who becomes the canon of the DCEU and Black Adam because of the appearance, tries to defeat the Hawkman by using his ghostly powers to trap him inside the exhibit while he plays with reality. However, the hero finds Dr. Faith in the same trap. After being told that the past is gone and the future is lost by a magical hero, Carter Hall finds the strength to break free and stop the Gentleman Ghost by striking him with an Eternium relic. The villain disappears into the darkness, warning of the imminent approach of a more serious threat.

After all, the extra comic offers the Hawkman a hilarious dark adventure. The story also reveals that the JSA existed in the DCEU universe before being reformed in the upcoming film, and aims to fill in the gaps by explaining where they were. The Gentleman Ghost may have a legendary history associated with the Hawkman, but it’s still amazing to see that the villain has become canon outside of the film itself. Still, it’s nice to see DC Comics and DCEU working together to create a universe ahead of “Black Adam.” Black Adam – ​​The Secret Files of the Justice Society: Hawkman #1 from DC Comics is now in comic book stores.