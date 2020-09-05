DC FanDome will revive radio hit Superman series

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse events are giving the internet a buzz. The last confirmation is that they will revive the Adventures of Superman series, which was a hit on American radio in the 1940s. The launch is scheduled for the mega virtual event on September 12th.

Series production

The remake of the radio show is the responsibility of Warner Bros. Television and The Creative Coalition, who joined a star-studded cast and original scripts for the 1940 show.

The cast includes actors such as Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liers), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans), Henry Winkler , Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and many others.

The big names behind the Man of Steel are Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery) and Tim Daly. The latter was responsible for making the voice of Superman in several Warner Bros. cartoons.

The episodes will be available from Saturday (12) on the DC FanDome website, and will be on the air for only 24 hours.



